Scotland Group Visiting Findlay This Week

05/18/17 – 2:42 P.M.

A group of people from Scotland are visiting the area as guests of the Rotary Club. Julie McIntosh organized the visit and said that the group has one rotary leader and has an effort to build ties to the area.

Julie McIntosh

She added that they hope the experience inspires them to become future rotary members.

One of the team members is a firefighter and spent some time with the Findlay Fire Department. Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle said that the firefighter asked about EMS calls.

Josh Eberle

Eberle explained that Scotland has their fire department and EMS as two separate entities.