Scott Dixon invovled in scary Indianapolis 500 crash

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — A scary scene for Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon. On Lap 53 Dixon went airborne after contact with Jay Howard. Dixon’s car ended up flipping, hitting the inside fence and retaining wall in Turn 2, destroying the vehicle.

Crazy that after this crash, Scott Dixon only walked away in a boot and some ankle pain (H/T @NickBromberg) pic.twitter.com/2moPqMvaIK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 28, 2017

Miraculously, both Dixon and Howard walked away from the crash and were released from the infield care center.

“I’m a little beaten up there, it was a bit of a rough ride,” said Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner. “… I think when you make those decisions, which way to go with the car, you’re hoping Jay there is going to stay up against the wall.”

Dixon also said he felt bad for his team that this was the way the race ended after all the hard work they put in.

