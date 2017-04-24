Search Continues For Missing 15-Year-Old From Findlay

4/24/17 – 9:00 A.M.

Local authorities are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager from Findlay. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Shane Poe went missing on April 16. They believe he could still be in the area, or possibly in Toledo. Deputies say it appears Poe left on his own.

Poe is 5’5″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He also has blue gauges in his ears.

Anyone with information should call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (419)424-7097.