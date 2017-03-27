Seattle Seahawks’ Trevone Boykin arrested after car accident

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested in Dallas on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication Monday morning after a car crash.

Boykin, 23, was a passenger in the car driven by 25-year-old Shabrika Bailey that struck pedestrians and a night club, injuring eight people, according to police. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, but seven were sent to local hospitals, police said.

Bokin was held on $500 bond at the Dallas County Jail, according to ESPN.

In his college career, the quarterback was previously arrested in San Antonio, Texas, two days before the 2016 Alamo Bowl after a bar fight. He was charged with assaulting a public servant, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. After pleading guilty, Boykin was placed on one year probation, ordered to attend alcohol awareness and anger management classes, and serve 80 hours of community service.

