Second Version Of Fostoria Fiscal Recovery Plan In The Works

2/8/17 – 7:20 A.M.

Fostoria officials won’t have a second version of a fiscal recovery plan in their hands until February 21. The Courier reports Mayor Eric Keckler says council members should be able to check out the draft during a work session following a council meeting that night. A vote on the new plan could come at the March 7 council meeting

Fostoria’s Financial Planning and Supervision Commission rejected the first plan. The group said it relied too much on raising taxes and didn’t cut enough spending.

State Auditor David Yost placed the city in fiscal emergency last May. A projected budget shortfall could exceed $1 million this year.

MORE: The Courier