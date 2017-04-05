Secret Service agent on Mike Pence’s detail arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitute

Getty Images/Win McNamee(WASHINGTON) — A U.S. Secret Service agent who was part of Vice President Mike Pence’s detail has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The alleged incident occurred last week in Montgomery County, Maryland, the source said.

The arrest happened after police were called to a hotel following a report of suspicious activity, according to the source. Officers allegedly saw the agent, who was off duty, leave the hotel and stopped him after he left the premises, the source added.

The Secret Service confirmed to ABC News that it is investigating the allegations against the agent.

“The Secret Service takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously,” the agency said in a statement. “This matter is being investigated by our Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts.”

The statement continued: “The employee was required to surrender their equipment and was placed on administrative leave. The employee’s security clearance and access to all Secret Service facilities has also been suspended. We are exploring the full range of disciplinary actions.”

“The Secret Service is committed to ensuring that all employees are held to the highest level of professional and ethical standards of conduct,” the statement concluded.

A spokesperson for Pence referred ABC News’ request for comment to the Secret Service.

CNN first reported the story.

