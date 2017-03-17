Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans, details on Clinton email probe stolen

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A laptop computer containing floor plans for Trump Tower, details on the criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and other national security information was stolen from a Secret Service agent’s vehicle in New York City on Thursday, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

Authorities are still searching for the laptop. Police expect to quickly identify the suspect from video evidence, the sources said.

The computer is encrypted and authorities are able to wipe the hard drive remotely if needed.

