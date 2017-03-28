Secretary Charged In Stealing Money And Using Government Credit Card

03/28/17 – 2:16 P.M.

A former secretary used the Wyandot County Agricultural Society’s credit card to buy personal items. A release from the Ohio Auditor State said that Kisha Taylor pleaded guilty to the theft in January. She spent over $2,700 and pocketed over $5,800 in cash from the Agricultural Society.

State Auditor David Yost said, “Government credit cards are the keys to the public treasury.” He added, “It’s up to government leaders to make sure those keys don’t end up in the wrong hands.”

Taylor was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 2 years of probation earlier this month. She also has to pay restitution.