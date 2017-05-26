Security Website Ranks Fostoria In Top 20 Safest Ohio Cities

5/26/17 – 6:47 A.M.

Another home security website has ranked Fostoria as among the safest cities to live in Ohio. SafeWise.com lists Fostoria as the 19th safest city in its top 20. Fostoria is the only city in our region to make the top 20 for 2017. Safewise says the city has less than one violent crime per 1,000 people and only around six property crimes per 1,000 residents.

In April the National Council for Home Safety and Security listed Fostoria as Ohio’s 30th safest city.

Both studies used FBI crime data to make their rankings.