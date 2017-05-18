See first trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery”

CBS – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — After a string of delays, CBS’s new Star Trek prequel, Star Trek: Discovery, is ready.

On Wednesday the network released the first trailer for the series, which will run on CBS’ All Access streaming service after a broadcast premiere.

The clip, nearly two-and-a-half minutes long and laden with impressive special effects, teases a looming conflict between Starfleet and the Klingons that presumably will lead into the main action of the 15-episode series.

No word on a premiere date, but the trailer teases that the show is coming this fall.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.