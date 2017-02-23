See four minutes of “Alien: Covenant” in “Last Supper” teaser

20th Century Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox had already been teasing single frames of its upcoming thriller Alien: Covenant, but now it’s gone the opposite way — and released a full, four minute scene of the star-packed sci-fi movie.

The movie, which takes place after Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, but before his 1979 classic, features a scene familiar to fans of the original: the crew of a spaceship gathering for a meal. In this case, the “last supper” refers to the colonizing crew’s last get-together before they are put in a lengthy hypersleep before their return to earth.

While the original film saw John Hurt famously fall victim to a “chestburster” alien parasite in the middle of the meal, this one hints that the captain of the Covenant, played by James Franco, is the first of the crew to be affected: he’s wrapped in a blanket, and excuses himself after complaining of a fever.

After he leaves, the rest of the crew, which features Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, among others — starts partying.

Michael Fassbender, who played the android David in Prometheus, apparently plays another android of the same model, though named “Walter” in this scene. In a nod to Alien, he even comes to the aid of one of the crew who starts choking, though in her case, it’s nothing more than some going “down the wrong pipe.”

The movie, about the discovery of an idyllic planet that turns out to be anything but paradise, opens May 19.

