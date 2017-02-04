See Inside Jessica Alba’s New $10M Beverly Hills Home

Courtesy of Trulia(LOS ANGELES) — Jessica Alba has a new place to call home. The actress and businesswoman has purchased a $9.95 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The immaculate interior is just as beautiful as the jaw-dropping views from the backyard.

The home sits on 1.85 acres and is just outside North Beverly Park, according to Trulia.com.

The home, though modern and luxurious, is cozy, with hardwood floors, fireplaces and crown molding.

The home has seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, perfect to accommodate her family and entertain some house guests.

Alba is best known for her acting roles in movies such as “Fantastic Four” and “Sin City,” but also is a successful businesswoman after cofounding The Honest Company, a company that designs eco-friendly and safe products for babies and children.

