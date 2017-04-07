Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — In a historic moment, the Senate on Friday voted 54-45 along party lines to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as the 113th justice, marking the end to a bitter, partisan battle in the Senate.

Gorsuch, 49, who served as judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, was nominated to the bench by President Trump in January.

The nation’s highest court now has its full complement of nine justices for the first time since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

