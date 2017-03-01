Senate confirms President Trump’s nominee for Interior secretary

US Congress(WASHINGTON) — The Senate has confirmed another of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, approving Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke by a 68-31 margin.

Congratulations to our new Secretary of @Interior, Ryan Zinke! pic.twitter.com/j4Tqcl5hmQ — President Trump (@POTUS) March 1, 2017

The vote gives Zinke, a Republican congressman from Montana, responsibility to oversee 400 million acres of public land around the country.

Sixteen Democrats and one Independent joined the 51 voting Republicans to support Zinke’s nomination. His confirmation means that 16 of Trump’s 22 Cabinet and Cabinet-level nominations have now been confirmed.

Zinke, a 55-year-old former Navy SEAL, told The Montana Standard in October 2016 that he would “never agree with the transfer or sale of public lands.”

“I view our public lands as sacred, and access to our public lands has to be part of it, because we’re shutting gates, we’re closing roads and the public is losing access,” he said.

In a tweet earlier this year, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that Zinke’s nomination could “[endanger] our [national] treasures & outdoor economy.”

Why House- & Interior nom Rep Zinke’s- vote on public lands endangers our natl treasures & outdoor economy. https://t.co/f2j0napyHs — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 5, 2017

