Senate Confirms Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin has been sworn in as secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

During the swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office, President Trump praised Mnuchin, saying, “Everything he’s touched turned to gold.”

“He has spent his entire career making money in the private sector and that’s OK,” the president said. “Especially when you’re secretary of the treasury. That’s what we want.”

“Steven will be your champion,” he added.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Mnuchin. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who is facing a difficult 2018 re-election bid in his red state, was the sole Democrat to vote for him.

