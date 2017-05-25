Senator Sherrod Brown Talks About Steel Industry, Healthcare

5/25/17 – 11:03A.M.

Ohio’s Senators continue to work together on the subject of jobs. That’s according to Senator Sherrod Brown, who says he and Senator Rob Portman are pushing to protect the U.S. steel industry…

Audio:Sherrod Brown

Brown says better enforcement of trade laws helps create jobs in the U.S. rather than overseas.

However, one area where Ohio’s Senators might not agree is healthcare.

Brown says if Obamacare is replaced, the move will affect the fight against opioid abuse in Ohio…

Audio:Sherrod Brown

Brown adds he believes the healthcare overhaul needs to take place in a more open forum. Right now he says that’s not happening.