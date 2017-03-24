Seneca County Branding Initiative Underway

3/24/17 – 5:23 A.M.

A branding initiative for Seneca County is getting financial support from the county. The Review-Times reports the commissioners voted to spend $3,500 on the effort.

Organizers say the initiative will give the county a distinctive image that can be easily identified by economic development officials and those looking to do business in the county. That could include a logo used on county stationary and signage.

The Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corporation and the city of Tiffin are also involved in the effort. They’ve contributed $20,000 to the project.

MORE: Review-Times