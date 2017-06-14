Seneca County Commissioners Not Backing New Railroad Regulations

6/14/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Seneca County officials aren’t joining other counties in supporting new railroad regulations. The Review-Times reports the Seneca County Commissioners decided not to sign a letter of support for the regulations during their Tuesday meeting. All three commissioners said they wanted to learn more about the issue before moving forward.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said they hear complaints about trains blocking road crossings. He added they also know there are county residents who work for the railroads, so he could see both sides of the issue.

All three commissioners agreed to study the issue further.

MORE: Review-Times