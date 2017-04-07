Seneca County Looks To Upgrade Safety Service Communications

4/7/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Seneca County officials are moving forward with a safety services communication upgrade. The Review-Times reports the county commissioners voted 2-1 to name an internet technology consultant for the $633,000 project.

The project dates back to 2012. The commissioners want to build a fiber network in the county. Public safety services will use the network for communications and data transmissions between different agencies.

The county recently received $337,000 from the state to buy three new ambulances. That reduced the grant money available for the fiber project to $163,000. The county is also getting a $500,000 interest-free loan to pay for the communication upgrade.

