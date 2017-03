3/21/17 – 5:21 A.M.

Seneca County Officials are looking at ways to use a $163,000 safety grant. The Review-Times reports the county commissioners want to hear from Sheriff Bill Eckelberry and the North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments before moving forward.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said, “We need a shared vision, so we all need to be in the same room.”

MORE: Review-Times