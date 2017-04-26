Seneca County Park District Names First Full-Time Director

4/26/17 – 5:30 A.M.

The natural resources coordinator for the Hancock Parks District is taking a new job. The Courier reports the Seneca County Park District has named Sarah Betts as their first full-time executive director. Betts has been with the Hancock Parks District since 2000.

Voters in Seneca County approved a 10-year, .5-mill levy for park operations last November. Part of the money raised from the levy pays for three full-time staff members.

Betts’ last day in the Hancock Parks office is set for May 5.

MORE: The Courier