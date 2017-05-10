Seneca County Prepares For State Opioid Addiction Funding

5/10/17 – 7:24 A.M.

Seneca County’s Opioid Task Force will serve as the “community hub” that administers $25,000 in state funding in the fight against addiction. The Review-Times reports the Seneca County Commissioners voted in favor of having the task force oversee the funds during their Tuesday meeting.

The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 49. The State Senate hasn’t voted on the measure yet. Part of the bill aims to provide local funding for the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.

