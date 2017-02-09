Seneca County Reviewing Emergency Medical Services

2/9/17 – 7:21 A.M.

Seneca County officials talked about emergency medical services during a Wednesday meeting. The Review-Times reports the discussion focused on the future of volunteer EMS squads. The newspaper says several in attendance felt the day is coming where the county will have to pay for full-time services. They said fewer volunteers are an issue.

Others at the meeting supported the current four joint ambulance district system. County EMS Director Ken Majors says a fifth district is in the works. Majors will lead further discussions on the issue.

The newspaper says there were some points of contention at the meeting. Some felt the gathering shouldn’t have been open to the public. Ohio sunshine laws required the meeting to be public because all three county commissioners were there. Some townships also sent more than one trustee.

