Serena Williams no longer top-ranked tennis player as Angelique Kerber reclaims No. 1 spot

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) – ESPN reports German tennis player Angelique Kerber has climbed the Women’s Tennis Association’s (WTA) rankings all the way to the No. 1 spot, reclaiming the honor from Serena Williams.

Kerber was named the world’s top female player on Monday. She previously ascended to No. 1 on September 12, 2016, only to surrender it back to Williams in January.

Kerber overtook Williams for the top spot in September after defeating her at last summer’s US Open. Williams took it back by winning the Australian Open in January.

Williams has not played since she won in Melbourne. She has been resting an injured left knee, having won her record-23rd Grand Slam title in the last tournament in which she appeared.

