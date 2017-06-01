Serena Williams responds to Venus’ baby sex reveal

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — On Wednesday, it appeared as if Venus Williams had revealed, unintentionally, that sister Serena was having a baby girl. Now, Serena’s saying not so fast.

After winning a second round at the French Open Wednesday, Venus made the slip-up during a post-match interview at the French open, saying of the unborn baby, “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt’.”

Venus then added that all of the aunts were vying for their sister to name the baby after them.

“Of course, every day we’re like, Baby Vee, Baby Isha, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us,” Venus said, referring to her two other sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price.

Thursday morning, however, Serena responded on her Instagram, writing, “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!” — seeming to imply that she didn’t know whether she’s having a girl, or a boy.

Serena’s post continues: “To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors i can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he’.”

Serena and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child together. The tennis champ accidentally revealed the news of her pregnancy last April via Snapchat, and then later confirmed it.

