Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami Open with knee injury

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(INDIAN WELLS, Calif.) — Top-ranked women’s tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from Indian Wells and the Miami Open because of a knee injury.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” she said in a statement. “I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

Because Williams pulled out, Angelique Kerber, No. 2, will reach the Women’s Tennis Association’s top spot after the tournament without playing a match.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.