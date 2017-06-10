Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, less than a week after that panel heard testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

In letters to the chairmen of the House and Senate Appropriations Subcommittees on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies — with whom Sessions was originally scheduled to appear Tuesday — he wrote of the necessity to change his schedule following Comey’s hearing and an invitation to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” wrote Sessions. “The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information.”

