Several Cars Broken Into Over The Weekend

5/23/17 – 6:55 A.M.

Thieves broke into several cars in and around Findlay over the past weekend. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies investigated nine incidents between Friday and Sunday. Eight of the reports came from the Hillcrest neighborhood. At least three people in the subdivision say someone entered their cars and ransacked them.

One person reported someone egged their car around the same time the break-ins were happening.

Only one of the reports happened in Findlay. A Jennifer Lane resident says someone took a wallet from their unlocked car Sunday.

Investigators remind you to always take valuable items out of your car, and to always lock up.