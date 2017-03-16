Several injured as tourists, BBC crew caught in eruption on Mount Etna

Roberto Lo Savio/iStock/Thinkstock(ROME, Italy) — Tourists and reporters were caught in an eruption on Italy’s Mount Etna on Thursday.

BBC science reporter Rebecca Morelle tweeted about the incident, saying that her group had been “pelted by rocks” and had to dodge “burning boulders and boiling steam.” She said about eight people were hurt and some had to be evacuated by rescue teams.

Caught up in incident at Mount Etna – bbc crew & tourists caught up in huge explosion – caused injuries and evacuation from scene. (1) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Lava flow mixed with steam – caused huge explosion – group pelted with boiling rocks and steam. (2) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career (3) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Incident could have been worse – explosions like this have killed – but seems minor injuries for now. (4) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Bbc team all ok – some cuts/ bruises and burns. Very shaken though – it was extremely scary. (5) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

BBC News reports that lava flow mixed with steam to cause the explosion.

Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam – not an experience I ever ever want to repeat (8) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

An estimated 8 injuries logged by medical team here. An amazing 78 year old lady was very close – but safely got away (10) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Mount Etna is among the more active volcanoes in the world.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.