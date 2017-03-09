Several injured in axe attack at Dusseldorf train station

Heiko119/iStock/Thinkstock(DUSSELDORF, Germany) — Sevenpeople were injured in an ax attack in the main train station in Dusseldorf Germany, according to police.

One suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, local police said in a press conference. The suspect had tried to escape by jumping down from one level to another inside the station, police said. He was injured in that attempt and was hospitalized.

A statement from Dusseldorf police said seven people were hurt. Three of the victims were seriously injured, police said.

Police released a statement late Thursday identifying the attacker as a 36-year-old man from the former Yugoslavia who apparently “has mental health problems.” The man lived in the town of Wuppertal.

Regional police said on Twitter that Dusseldorf’s station is currently closed due to a “comprehensive” police response there. Police are currently securing the entire train station and checking for any further suspects.

Story developing…

