06/01/17 – 5:12 P.M.

At least four people were injured in an accident in Allen Township around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The Courier reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Hancock County 216 and Allen Township 230. A GMC SUV and a Mercedes-Benz SUV were involved in the crash. The GMC rolled several times after the collision with the Mercedes-Benz.

