Several Road Projects Start This Week In Hancock County

4/17/17 – 5:03 A.M.

You’ll see ODOT crews around Hancock County this week. The agency says the entrance ramp from State Route 103 to I-75 northbound in Bluffton is closing Tuesday for pavement repair. ODOT will also restrict traffic on the interstate in that area while work takes place.

A bridge repair project starts this week on State Routes 12 and 235 in western Hancock County. The bridge is between Route 235 and Township Road 57 near Benton Ridge. ODOT says the bridge closes for 60 days starting today.

You can also expect to see berm work on Route 12 and U.S. 224 between Findlay and Putnam County, Route 186 between U.S. 224 and McComb, and Route 613 Between I-75 and Putnam County.