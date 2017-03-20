Severe Weather Awareness Week Kicks Off Today

3/20/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Today is the first day of spring, and it’s also the first day of Severe Weather Awareness Week. That includes is a statewide tornado drill scheduled for 9:50 a.m. Wednesday. During the drill, Ohio counties and towns will sound and test their outdoor warning sirens. The national weather service is encouraging schools, businesses, and households to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans at the same time.

Ohio’s tornado season is normally April 1 through July 30.

You can go to WeatherSafetyOhio.gov to review severe weather safety information and to make sure your home is ready in case of an emergency.