Severe weather casts shadow over Memorial Day weekend for parts of US

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Across the country, bouts of severe weather are having a big impact on Americans marking Memorial Day weekend.

A man and a woman died and another woman is still missing after their car was swept away by flood waters in Branson, Missouri, over the weekend, a spokesperson for the city said Sunday.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell, flooding roads and neighborhoods in the popular family vacation destination.

There were seven tornadoes reported in Missouri and Oklahoma this weekend, and wind gusts hit nearly 90 miles per hour.

In Memphis, Tennessee, 70-mile-per-hour winds knocked out power for 180,000 people on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain and flash floods battered parts of southern and eastern Texas.

In parts of the Northeast, Memorial Day, traditionally seen as the start of America’s outdoor season, was overshadowed by rain clouds.

New England residents may have to spend the end of their holiday weekend indoors, as rain is predicted all day long.

