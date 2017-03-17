Shemar Moore returning for “Criminal Minds” season finale

Sonja Flemming/CBS

(LOS ANGELES) — Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds — at least for the season finale. The actor, who played FBI investigator Derek Morgan from 2005 until his rather abrupt departure in 2016, confirmed the news to his fans on social media.

“Your Baby Boy will be back to play with my Criminal Minds family,” the actor gushed.

A press release from CBS notes that the episode, which will air on May 10, will have Morgan coming back into the fold to give a key his former FBI Behavior Analysis Unit colleagues a piece of evidence about serial killer Mr. Scratch.

Recently, Moore, who made his directorial debut with The Bounce Back, told ABC Radio he’d be willing to bounce back to the long-running series, “under the right circumstances.”

“[W]ould it be long term? Probably not,” the actor predicted, adding, “But would I go back and kick down doors and beat up some unsubs and flirt with my original baby girl? Um, yes, yes, yes, and another, yes.”

