Sheriff’s deputy shot in Oklahoma, suspect at large

iStock/Thinkstock(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Authorities in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, are searching for the gunman who shot a Logan County sheriff’s deputy, Oklahoma City police said.

The suspect allegedly stole a car and fled after the shooting, police said.

The condition of the sheriff’s deputy was not immediately clear.

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2010 Mazda. Oklahoma tag: AEN-616. Vehicle was last seen traveling south on Henney Rd from HWY 33. 2/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

