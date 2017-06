06/08/17 – 2:17 P.M.

Shirley’s Popcorn is having a birthday celebration and the money will be going to help literacy. Shirley’s Jennifer Swartzlander said that the celebration will have all sorts of fun.

Jennifer Swartzlander

There are buy one get one free deals for bags of popcorn all day as well as free theater popcorn. The event will be at their Findlay location and all of the sales will go to the University of Findlay’s Clubhouse literacy program.