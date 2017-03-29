Shots fired near Capitol, suspect in custody

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Shots were fired Wednesday morning near the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building.

The suspect apparently struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot, according to Metro DC Police. The suspect has been taken into custody. Non one was injured, police said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.