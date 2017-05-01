Shoulder Work On I-75 In Findlay Continues This Week

5/1/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Not much will change on I-75 in Findlay for the widening project this week. ODOT says crews will continue to place temporary pavement on the shoulder in preparation for future shifts in traffic patterns. The work is taking place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day. During those times crews will reduce the interstate to one lane through the city in both directions. The agency doesn’t expect to shift traffic this week.

Elsewhere on I-75, crews are paving the interstate between Hancock County Road 99 and Oil Center Road in North Baltimore. The instate is down to two lanes in the area as the work continues.