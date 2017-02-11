Single Mom Dresses as Dad for Son’s ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’ at School

Whitney Kittrell(NEW YORK) — One Utah mom made sure her little boy wouldn’t miss out on a special event at school by slipping into her best “dad outfit” this week.

Whitney Kittrell, a single parent of two, dressed as a dad for 5-year-old Lucas’ “Dads and Doughnuts Day” at her kindergartner’s Arrowhead Elementary School in Santa Clara.

She shared the photo on Facebook, where it received thousands of comments and over 27,000 likes.

“It’s been very overwhelming seeing the response,” Kittrell told ABC News. “I’ve had kids that were raised by single parents reach out and thank me to let me know that [we] are not alone. I’m just an ordinary mom. I’m doing what anybody else will do, but as a single parent a lot of times you feel alone and isolated, but there are other people that are going through the exact same thing. I’m so grateful to see the positive impact it’s making.”

Kittrell is attending school to become a respiratory therapist and was unable to attend Lucas’ “Moms and Muffins Day” as part of his school’s Family Week from Feb. 6-10.

“It’s a PTA-sponsored event,” Steve Dunham, director of communications for Washington County School District told ABC News. “So this week they did a ‘Dads and Doughnuts’ and ‘Moms and Muffins.’ My understanding is that Whitney had to go to ‘Dads and Doughnuts’ because she couldn’t make it to ‘Moms and Muffins.'”

After Lucas said he wanted his mother to attend “Dads and Doughnuts Day,” Kittrell, who has full custody of her children, decided to make it fun.

“I’ve heard of other moms going and not necessarily wearing a beard but dressing up like a guy and going so I said, ‘That’d be funny why not?'” Kittrell recalled. “I didn’t do it for the attention of dressing up like that. I knew it would make him laugh. I knew it was something he would think is funny. He helped me pick the paint out for the beard and it was really fun.”

Kittrell went to “Dads and Doughnuts Day” in the school’s lunchroom with Lucas on Feb. 8. That morning, she shared the story publicly. Soon, thousands sent messages to Kittrell, praising her for her parenting skills.

The post has received over 17,000 shares since Wednesday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.