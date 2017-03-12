Six Flags Over Georgia honors Super Bowl bet with ‘Patriots SkyScreamer’

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor (ATLANTA) — Six Flags Over Georgia has settled its Super Bowl bet with Six Flags New England.

Wearing a New England Patriots jersey, Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dale Kaetzel announced in a video posted to Facebook that the park’s 240-foot tall swing ride would be renamed the “Patriots SkyScreamer.”

All-season dining plan holders are also being offered New England clam chowder, Kaetzel said.

He congratulated Six Flags News England and Patriots fans before saying to a cheering crowd: “We are really here today to celebrate the best fans in the NFL. Falcons fans. Am I right?”

Kaetzel and a group of Falcons fans then went for a ride on the Patriots SkyScreamer, shouting the Falcons’ slogan, “Rise up!”

