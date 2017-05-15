Six NBA teams reveal jersey sponsors

(Scott Clarke/ESPN Images)(NEW YORK) — At least six NBA jerseys will look a little different next season. On Monday, six teams revealed corporate sponsorship logos that will appear on their jerseys. The most notable is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will sport the Goodyear wingfoot logo.

Cavaliers star LeBron James is thrilled about the sponsorship. Goodyear is based in LeBron James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. “Every Akron kid grew up seeing the Wingfoot in the sky on the blimp and feeling pride in our community,” James said in a statement Monday. “There is something special for me personally having that logo on the Cavs uniform.”

The other logos revealed were StubHub for the Philadelphia 76ers, Blue Diamond Almonds for the Sacramento Kings, General Electric for the Boston Celtics, Qualtrics for the Utah Jazz and Infor for the Brooklyn Nets.The move comes in the same year as Nike taking over as the official apparel provider of NBA uniforms.

The NBA approved of teams signing a company to put their logo on the upper-left corner of a teams jersey 13 months ago. The logo is 2.5-by-2.5 inches in size.

