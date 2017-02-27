Small plane crashes into home in California

KABC-TV(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — A small plane crashed into a house in Riverside, California, on Monday.

Fire officials on scene said four people were reported missing and three homes were impacted by the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances about a half-mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport. The plane was headed to San Jose from Riverside, according to the FAA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

