Small plane crashes into home in Cobb County, Georgia

iStock/Thinkstock(COBB COUNTY, Ga.) — A small plane crashed into a home in Cobb County, Georgia Friday evening, local fire officials told ABC affiliate WSB.

It was unclear if anyone was killed or injured on the plane or on the ground. It was also not clear how many people were on board, officials said.

According to the FAA, the Cessna Citation I aircraft was en route to Fulton County Airport and crashed east of Cobb County International Airport around 7:20 p.m. Eastern.

Further information was not immediately available.

