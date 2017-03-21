Soccer player in South Africa thanks wife, girlfriend in post-game interview

Creatas/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A soccer player in South Africa has become a viral sensation, but not for anything he did on the field.

Mohammed Anas of the Free State Stars is backtracking after a post game interview last Friday. The Independent reports that Anas was named “man of the match” after a game last Friday and in a post-game interview with South African television, he offered thanks for the honor.

“I appreciate my fans, also my wife and my girlfriend, I mean my wife,” he said. “Sorry to say, I’m so sorry, my wife…I love you so much!”

After the interview went viral in South Africa, Anas was quick to backtrack telling the BBC that by “girlfriend” he meant his daughter.

“My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend,” he told the BBC. “That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend.”

The video of the interview quickly earned more than a quarter of a million views on YouTube, reports the BBC.

“I’m famous now,” Anas told the BBC. “People around the world know me.”

