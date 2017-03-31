Soccer’s hottest player get’s world’s ugliest statue

Octavio Passos/Getty Images(MADEIRA, Portugal) — Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most attractive — and following, one of the most photographed — sports stars on the planet. Considering both, it’s rather inexcusable that a bronze tribute to him that was just installed at an airport named in the handsome star’s honor turned out so, well, hideous.

How ugly? Well, if the “Scary Lucy” statue that had to be fixed to look more like Lucille Ball, and the bust of Lionel Richie in his “Hello” video had a baby, it would look like the bronze bust which now stands at the airport in the Madeira Islands.

Pics of a smiling Ronaldo next to his “likeness” immediately drew (deserved) scorn from Internet snarkers.

The Daily Mail says the artist behind the bust is amateur Portuguese sculptor Emanuel Santos, who said it took just 15 days to create. Santos, 40, says he was chosen by the soccer star, and he, “only asked for some wrinkles to be changed, that give him a certain expression in his face when he’s about to laugh.”

As for the snark? Santos says he’s heard only good things.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.