Some Business Owners Worried About I-75 Construction Impact

3/31/17 – 5:06 A.M.

Some business owners near I-75 have concerns about how the upcoming widening project will affect their business. Others don’t expect any issues. The Courier recently spoke to several businesses about the construction and the issues it could present.

Jennifer Swartzlander is the co-owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn on Interstate Court. She says the business relies on traffic off the interstate for sales. Swartzlander says customers stop to eat at Cracker Barrel or Tim Hortons and then stop by the pop corn shop. Suzi Kinn runs the Tim Hortons location. She says as long as the exit ramps are open they’ll be okay.

Other businesses see a boost from the construction. John Whitson of Whitson Properties says construction crews stay at hotels near the interstate. Madison Fitzgerald of Culver’s says the restaurant is busier during construction season since workers stop in for lunch.

