Soto Competent To Stand Trial In Putnam County Murder Case

3/17/17

A Putnam County judge has found a man charged with murder competent to stand trial. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Judge Randall Basinger made his decision in the case of Travis Soto Thursday. Prosecutors have charged Soto with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the death of his two-year-old son in 2006.

Soto reportedly went to the Putnam County Sheriffs Office last summer and admitted to the crime. He had already pleaded guilty to a charge of child endangerment and spent time in prison for the incident.

Soto was living in Continental in 2006 when he ran over 2-year-old Julio Baldoza with an ATV. At the time he told investigators he was coming around a corner and didnt see the boy. He didnt seek medical treatment, and the boy died hours later.

