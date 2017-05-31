Source: Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to give Senate panel some documents in Russia investigation

Mario Tama/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will hand over some documents to a Senate committee investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a source close to Flynn told ABC News.

The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Flynn would turn over personal documents and specific business records.

Flynn, who was forced out of the administration after misleading Trump officials about the scope of meetings he had with Russia’s U.S. ambassador, is being pressed for more information by congressional investigators.

So far, Flynn and committee members have struggled to find common ground on a request for documents amid the former national security adviser’s previous decision to take his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Flynn has yet to be subpoenaed to interview with or testify before the Senate committee, the source said. But if that happened, he is expected to take the Fifth.

Tuesday was the deadline for Flynn to respond to the Senate committee.

His attorneys sent a note to the committee thanking them for narrowing their request for documents. “That made it easier for him to cooperate, which he wanted to do,” the source said.

The narrowed request allowed Flynn to produce the documents without waiving his Fifth Amendment privileges.

“This worked out well,” the source said. “It allowed him to preserve his rights but show that he wishes to cooperate.”

