South Carolina coach describes team’s March Madness win over Duke

ABC News(NEW YORK) — March Madness got a little sweeter over the weekend for the University of South Carolina. The team upset Duke Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1973.

The third round of the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins Thursday night. South Carolina Coach Frank Martin, whose team plays Baylor Friday, stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday morning to chat about the Gamecock’s victory over Duke.

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.